Franklin county authorities search for missing man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating James R. Lance.
The department put out an alert on Saturday, January 8th for the missing man.
He's described as a Caucasian male, Age 76, 5’7”, 265lbs driving a 2013 Red Ford F-150 Extended Cab IL Handicapped Plate W-313643.
Lance was last seen wearing grey and navy blue plaid pajama pants, yellow sweat shirt, black and grey tweed hat, and has a scar on the right side of his neck.
If you know his whereabouts or see his vehicle please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841 or contact local law enforcement.