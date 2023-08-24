 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fourth day in a row of 90 degree heat, hottest day still to come

  • Updated
  • 0
Highs last 5 days

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--Today, we are tracking hot temperatures yet again, with today expected to be the 5th day in a row at or above 90s.

Todays hourly forecast

Temperatures this morning will be start in the mid to upper 70s and quickly warm into the upper 80s by mid morning. By early afternoon, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s.

Excessive heat warnings

Again, we do have the excessive heat warning in effect through Friday at 10PM.

Tomorrow will likely be our warmest day with temperatures for most of us being at or above 100 for tomorrow. There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon. However, any shower that does develop will likely be short lived and remain below severe limits. 

Relief on the way

Looking ahead, we are tracking warm temperatures for Saturday, and a cool down for Sunday and into early next week. Additionally, we are tracking a few chances of rain on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. However, none of these days will be a washout. 

Tags

Recommended for you