Fourth day in a row of 90 degree heat, hottest day still to come

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--Today, we are tracking hot temperatures yet again, with today expected to be the 5th day in a row at or above 90s.
Temperatures this morning will be start in the mid to upper 70s and quickly warm into the upper 80s by mid morning. By early afternoon, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s.
Again, we do have the excessive heat warning in effect through Friday at 10PM.
Tomorrow will likely be our warmest day with temperatures for most of us being at or above 100 for tomorrow. There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon. However, any shower that does develop will likely be short lived and remain below severe limits.
Looking ahead, we are tracking warm temperatures for Saturday, and a cool down for Sunday and into early next week. Additionally, we are tracking a few chances of rain on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. However, none of these days will be a washout.