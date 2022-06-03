Four people sentenced in string of catalytic converter thefts

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A group of people have been sentenced to prison for a rash of catalytic converter thefts.
In the fall of 2021, the Alexander County Sheriff's Department investigated a string of catalytic converters thefts in the county.
The following people were convicted as a result:
- Gabriel Rhymer, 27 of McClure, sentenced to 10 years in prison and 2 years of probation.
- John Jungers, 35 of Cape Girardeau, sentenced to 5 years in prison and 2 years probation.
- Joseph Wilson, 30 of McClure, sentenced to 10 years in prison and 2 years probation.
- Trenton Matlock, 22 of McClure, sentenced to 5 years in prison and 2 years probation.