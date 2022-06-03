 Skip to main content
Four people sentenced in string of catalytic converter thefts

By Danny Valle

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A group of people have been sentenced to prison for a rash of catalytic converter thefts. 

In the fall of 2021, the Alexander County Sheriff's Department investigated a string of catalytic converters thefts in the county. 

The following people were convicted as a result:

  • Gabriel Rhymer, 27 of McClure, sentenced to 10 years in prison and 2 years of probation. 
  • John Jungers, 35 of Cape Girardeau, sentenced to 5 years in prison and 2 years probation. 
  • Joseph Wilson, 30 of McClure, sentenced to 10 years in prison and 2 years probation. 
  • Trenton Matlock, 22 of McClure, sentenced to 5 years in prison and 2 years probation. 

