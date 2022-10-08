Four people arrested after week-long drug trafficking investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Four men were arrested after a week-long drug trafficking investigation, in which police confiscated drugs and guns.
The information comes from the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The investigation began after Graves County detectives suspected that the death of one man and the overdose of one woman was caused by fentanyl. Police arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones from Mayfield for drug trafficking on October 3.
Graves County detectives enlisted the help of both Carlisle and Hickman Counties to assist in a week-long drug trafficking investigation across the three counties. Sheriff's detectives went undercover in each county to arrange potential drug deals.
On Tuesday, October 4. undercover police arrested 58-year-old Reggie L. Martin of Clinton, KY. He was taken into custody after selling Oxycodone.
Later that same night, 67-year-old Daniel A, Lutgendorf and 65-year-old Thomas B. Jenkins were both arrested for selling the same type of pill that caused the overdose death in Graves County.
In the early hours of Wednesday, October 5, officers from Carlisle, Graves, and Hickman County obtained a warrant for the home of 45-year-old Christopher Parker in Bardwell, KY. Parker was not in the home. Police found fentanyl pills that were marked as Oxycodone 30mg.
Police also found over 900 counterfeit pills that contained dosages of Oxycodone, Marijuana, and Hashish. Police also found a handgun and other firearms. The street value of the pills in total is believed to be worth over $40,000.
In all, the combined police force of Graves, Hickman, and Carlisle County arrested four people in connection with drug trafficking. Police are still looking for Parker and another individual named Holiday Florida in connection with the trafficking.
The investigation is active and ongoing.