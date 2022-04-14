Four brief tornadoes found in western Kentucky

UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.
The National Weather Service has released more details on Wednesday night's tornadoes.
The tornado that touched down in Hickman County was an EF-0 with peak winds around 81 miles per hour. It started and ended around the Water Valley, Kentucky region. This twister caused damage to outbuildings and trees.
In Graves County, an EF-1 tornado with peak winds near 90 miles per hour touched down for just over 3 miles in the area of Mayfield. Billboards were damaged or destroyed, metal barns suffered roof damage, trees received damage and wooden power poles were leaning.
Over in Marshall County, two tornadoes touched down.
An EF-0 hit near Benton, Kentucky and was on the ground for just under half a mile. It had peak winds of 70 miles per hour. The roof on an outbuilding was torn off and their was shingle damage to a home.
And another EF-0touched down with 85 mile per hour winds near Benton. It was on the ground for about .7 miles and caused siding damage and tree damage.
ORIGINAL STORY
(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service was out in western Kentucky Thursday surveying damage from Wednesday night's storms.
The NWS says four brief tornadoes were found.
One tornado in Hickman County, one in Graves County and two touched down in Marshall County.
Surveys are continuing and more details will be released.