Four bands, one night supporting local breast cancer survivors

BENTON, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A night of music will help support breast cancer survivors in our region.
It's called Blackout for Boobies and it's being put on by four local bands including the Teddy LaMaster band, 90's Kidz, Riley Kirk and the Tucker Kunhert band.
Teddy LaMaster, who is the lead singer and guitarist, also works in the medical field at the Mt. Vernon Radiation Therapy Center.
He's been planning the benefit concert and teamed up with the SSM Medical Group to find the best way to support patients. They decided funds from the concert will help pay off medical bills for survivors.
"Maybe they've fully recovered from their breast cancer, but now their insurance didn't pick up enough of it," he explains. "They have a big bill, and they don't know how to pay it off."
LaMaster adds the more tickets they sell, the more survivors they can give back to.
"The cool thing is basically everyone who's going to be affected by this they have no idea they're going to be picked," he says about the upcoming donation.
His bandmates Anthony Campbell and Garrett Hale are equally excited to be a part of this show and its cause.
"We get to bless some people's lives and you know maybe change it for the good," Campbell, who is the drummer, says. "Take some debt off of their back. We also get to have an amazing time playing one of the biggest shows of our career so far."
Hale, who recently joined the band playing guitar, agrees about the meaning behind the fun event.
"Honestly, it means the whole world taking something that's so serious and then also blending it with a bunch of great bands coming together for such a great cause."
A silent auction and raffle will also take place as a way to raise funds.
The concert is taking place at the Benton Civic Center on October 16th. Tickets cost $15 in advance and you can find them here.
And, to follow the Teddy LaMaster band, add their Facebook page.