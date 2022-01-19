Former USPS employee sentenced for stealing from greeting cards

(WSIL) -- A former USPS worker from Jefferson County was sentenced for stealing from mail.
Casey L. Neal, 31 of Belle Rive, was sentenced to 2 years probation and ordered to pay restitution to her victims. Neal pled guilty in October to the theft of mail by a postal service employee.
In January and February of 2021, while working as a substitute sales and distribution clerk at the Belle Rive, Dahlgren and Macedonia post offices, Neal stole over $300 worth of cash and gift cards from cards sent through the mail.
Neal used some of the gift cards to purchase money orders used to pay her personal creditors.
After being alerted to the thefts, investigators located other gift cards from retailers and restaurants, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chik-fil-A, and Dairy Queen, which Neal had stolen from the mail. The case was investigated by the United States Postal Service, Office of the Inspector General.