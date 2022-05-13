Former Tennessee Nurse Sentenced to Probation in Patient Medication Death

NASVHILLE, TENN. (WSIL) -- A former Tennessee nurse was sentenced to 3-years of probation.
RaDonda Vaught faced up to eight years in prison at Friday's sentencing. She was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in 2017 after she accidentally administered the wrong medication to a patient, Charlene Murphey.
RaDonda made a point to apologize to the family during her sentencing; some family members say Murphey wouldn't have wanted to see her go to jail.
Hundreds of health care workers rallied outside the Nashville courthouse during the hearing. They say criminalizing honest hospital mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals because health care workers won't be as forthcoming. Many nurses blame systemic problems and say the risk of prison has made nursing intolerable.