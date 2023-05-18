Former Southern Illinois substitute teacher faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child

BENTON, Ill. -- A former substitute teacher in southern Illinois faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
On May 18th, a complaint was filed on Jonathan Sieveking through the Franklin County Courts, according to online court records.
Sieveking was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
Frankfort CUSD 168's Matt Donkin issued a statement on a reported arrest on May 14th.
"Frankfort CUSD #168 is aware of the arrest of an individual who is awaiting arraignment who had worked as a substitute teacher in District schools during the spring semester. That individual has not worked in the District since the start of the investigation. The District has cooperated with local law enforcement and state child welfare agencies as they continue their work on the case. As we continue to ask that “if you see something, say something,” we will continue to work each day to provide for our students’ education in a safe environment."
Sieveking was taken to the Franklin County Jail and has since bonded out.
His first appearance is scheduled for June 16th, at 9 a.m. at the Franklin County Courthouse in front of Judge Tedeschi.