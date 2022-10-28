Former Sesser Mayor pleads guilty in court, receives 6 months probation

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Former Sesser Mayor Ned Mitchell pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.
According to the special prosecuting attorney, Mitchell pleaded guilty to unlawfully permitting the use of his property for the sale of drugs.
All other charges, including possession of a controlled substance and armed violence, were dropped.
As part of his plea, he received 6 months of probation. He will also be required to pay a fine and court costs.
All weapons seized at his home during his initial arrest in 2019 are also forfeited.
He was arrested in January of 2019 after a search warrant was executed. Meth and other drug paraphernalia were seized on site. Another woman was also arrested.