Former Saluki players going to the NFL

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Former SIU football players continue to chase their dreams as they sign free agents contracts with NFL teams.
Wide receiver Landon Lenoir signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears. He is known by his nickname "Legendary Lando", and he is 2nd-all-time in receiving yards in Saluki history.
The NFL is calling. Congrats @Legendarylando_ on signing a free agent contract with the #Bears. SIU's No. 2 all-time receiver with 2,615 yards.https://t.co/X1uKmtngRf pic.twitter.com/oYvmEx3CTo— Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) May 1, 2022
Safety Qua Brown signed a free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was voted as the team's defensive player of the year last year.
More NFL dreams came true tonight. Congrats @quabrown_ on signing a free agent contract with the #Chiefs. Finished his career at SIU ranked No. 16 in tackles (283) and No. 2 in forced fumbles (6).https://t.co/JLCJx9zidb pic.twitter.com/ovZ0f0HMGC— Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) May 1, 2022
Linebacker Bryce Notree signed a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints. He led the Salukis in tackles last season.
NFL-bound! Congrats @ballaa_b on signing a free agent contract with the #Saints. Bryce Notree led SIU in tackles (91) plus added 4.0 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 2 INTs and 7 QB hurries during incredible senior season.https://t.co/XhTRgRDeKl pic.twitter.com/g4xHQaJnyI— Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) May 1, 2022