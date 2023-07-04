Former Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey announces Congressional run

(WSIL) -- Former Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey announced his run for U.S. Congress in Illinois' 12th District.
Bailey ran against incumbent Democrat Governor JB Pritzker in November 2022.
This upcoming Congressional run means he will face off against five time Republican incumbent Mike Bost. Representative Bost has held the position since 2015.
Bailey made the announcement on the evening of Independence Day. He says, "I have a message for Joe Biden, the radical left, and every weak kneed politician who prioritizes their next election, you may underestimate the power of the American people, but you do so by your own peril. We are a force to be reckoned with, and we will hold you accountable. If you sell us out, we will send you home."
Representative Bost's team released a statement in response to Bailey's announcement. It reads:
"Mike Bost has delivered conservative results for the people of Southern Illinois from day one in Congress. He has never wavered in defending our values and has worked tirelessly to build our region into the Republican stronghold it is today. It's a shame that Darren Bailey is willing to divide conservatives at a time when it's mission critical that we be united against Joe Biden and the extreme liberals in Congress. Bailey is putting selfish opportunism and personal ambition ahead of the interests of Southern Illinois conservatives, and Republican primary voters won't forget that."
Illinois' Congressional race is in November 2024.