Former Perry County Ag Society treasurer gets 21 months in federal prison for fraud

(WSIL)-- The former treasurer of the Perry County Agricultural Society, Billy E. Harris, has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for defrauding the PCAS out of more than $148,000.
The PCAS operates all of the festivals at the Perry County Fairgrounds in Pinckneyville, including the Perry County Fair. Harris, 48, served as the treasurer of the PCAS from 2011 through October 2018.
He pleaded guilty on January 13, 2022. Harris acknowledged he paid his personal expenses and purchased items for his personal use, with PCAS money.
Harris also admitted writing checks on the PCAS account payable to himself and his spouse, and forging a Board member’s signature on those checks.
“When individuals like Harris steal from civic groups like the Perry County Agricultural Society, they are really stealing from the communities that the groups serve,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “In this case, Harris stole from the people of Perry County who enjoy attending community events at the Perry County Fairgrounds. We will always seek to hold these individuals accountable for their actions.”
Along with the prison time, Harris was also ordered to pay the full amount in restitution to the PCAS.