 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Ohio State star killed in car crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Dwayne Haskins

SOUTH FLORIDA (WSIL) -- Former NFL first-round pick Dwayne Haskins was killed in South Florida this Saturday.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Twitter that Haskins was struck by a car, killing the former Ohio State quarterback. Haskins was in Florida to train with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates in preparation for the upcoming NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on Haskin's sudden death, saying "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

Haskins would have turned 25 years old this May.

Tags

Recommended for you