Former Missouri councilman charged with stealing by deceit after moving to Williamson County

(WSIL) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney charged a former councilman with stealing by deceit Wednesday.
According to a release by the Bridgeton Police Department, Andrew Purcell, 36, was a part of the Bridgeton City Council, representing Ward 2 in April 2018 and was elected to the city council for a two-year term in April, 2020.
The police department says he rented an apartment in the community from April 7, 2020 to June 4, 2021. His tenure as a City Council member expired after the April 5, 2022 election because he did not re-run.
Purcell registered to vote in Illinois on Nov. 5, 2021, using his Carterville, Illinois home address. He was trying to run for County Commissioner in Williamson County, but was removed from the ballot after objections to his petition signatures and residency.
In an electoral board meeting on March 25, in Williamson County, Illinois, he stated “It is my contention, under oath, that I am a resident of Williamson County and have been since March 1 of 2021.”
On March 8, 2021, Purcell signed a rental agreement for a property in Carterville, where he resides.
Bridgeton City Council members are paid a gross income of $500 per month. According to the Bridgeton City Charter, shall forfeit his office should he lack at any time during his term of office any qualification for the office.
Police say Purcell did not tell the City of Bridgeton that he had moved out of the city or changed his voter registration.
Stealing by deceit is a class D felony that can lead up to a maximum of seven years and a large fine.
"As a former Councilman, I can attest to the fact that living in the district that one represents serves a real purpose. It ensures that elected leaders are visible and accessible to the residents they serve," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs and I discussed how these alleged actions by the defendant not only distract from the very difficult and often thankless work that he and the rest of the Bridgeton City Council do every day, but is also a black eye on all those who choose public service as a way of giving back to their community."