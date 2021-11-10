Former Massac County official pleads guilty to wire & mail fraud

(WSIL) -- A former Massac County official has pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud.
Christopher Thompson, 30 of Kevil, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to engaging in a scheme to defraud the Massac County Emergency Management Agency.
Thompson was the assistant director of the EMA and also served as the IT Manager for the Massac County Board of Commissioners.
As part of the plea, Thompson admitted to using official business accounts to pay for personal expenditures and admitted to opening up business lines of credit without authority for personal use, causing a loss in excess of $50,000.
As part of the plea, Thompson consented to forfeiture of items fraudulently purchased and otherwise consented to a forfeiture judgment in the amount of $52,054.51
Thompson’s sentencing is scheduled for February 24, 2022.