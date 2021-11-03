You are the owner of this article.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Former Lyon County, Ky teacher sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

Court, Gavel
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- A former Lyon County Middle School teacher was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempting to possess child pornography.

According to court documents, Michael Derek McCuiston, 36, of Murray, Kentucky, secretively recorded bathroom video of two children under 18. 

In April 2019, officers served a search warrant at McCuiston’s home. McCuiston was arrested and later admitted that he placed a hidden camera in an attempt to capture child pornography. 

“Parents deserve to know that teachers will act in the best interest of their children and provide them with a safe and secure learning environment,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Bennett.  “The defendant forfeited forever the special trust and confidence placed in him as an educator and will now spend the next ten years in a federal prison.  I commend the FBI’s Louisville Field Office, Kentucky State Police, and the prosecutors assigned to the case for their work in identifying and removing this threat from our community.”        

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Kentucky State Police investigated the case. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

