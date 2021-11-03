Former Lyon County, Ky teacher sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

(WSIL) -- A former Lyon County Middle School teacher was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempting to possess child pornography.
According to court documents, Michael Derek McCuiston, 36, of Murray, Kentucky, secretively recorded bathroom video of two children under 18.
In April 2019, officers served a search warrant at McCuiston’s home. McCuiston was arrested and later admitted that he placed a hidden camera in an attempt to capture child pornography.
“Parents deserve to know that teachers will act in the best interest of their children and provide them with a safe and secure learning environment,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Bennett. “The defendant forfeited forever the special trust and confidence placed in him as an educator and will now spend the next ten years in a federal prison. I commend the FBI’s Louisville Field Office, Kentucky State Police, and the prosecutors assigned to the case for their work in identifying and removing this threat from our community.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Kentucky State Police investigated the case.