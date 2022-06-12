Former Illinois top health official under investigation

(WSIL) -- The former top health official for the state of Illinois is under investigation.
The Better Government Association is looking into Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
She's used to be Director of the Illinois Department of Health.
The group is investigating whether or not the doctor violated the state's Ethics Act.
It requires department heads to wait a year before accepting positions with companies that hold contracts overseen by their departments.
It also forbids job negotiations while in office with companies that lobby their agencies.
Her lawyers says, she did not break the law and that the law is not clear cut.