Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 115 this afternoon, 105 to 110 on Tuesday afternoon, and
around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Former Illinois AG Jim Ryan dies

Jim Ryan
(WSIL) -- Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan died "peacefully at home" after several lengthy illnesses, his family confirmed Sunday. He was 76 years old.

Ryan served as the state's AG from 1995 to 2003 and was the GOP nominee for governor in 2002.

He is survived by his wife, who is also his high school sweetheart, and four children. He also has 11 grandchildren.

"He was a wonderful father and grandfather, who, through example, taught us how to handle life's greatest joys, and most difficult losses, with dignity and grace. For all that he accomplished during his career, he will be most remembered for the way he lived his life. Family, faith, and service to others defines the remarkable life of our father," said Ryan's children when asked about their father.

"Jim Ryan will forever be known for his strength and dedication to service on behalf of the people of Illinois, even as he faced unimaginable personal tragedy. May his courage and selflessness in the face of adversity serve as inspiration to all," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Governor JB Pritzker said, "MK and I offer our deepest condolences to his wife, Marie, and all of his children and loved ones. Jim was a tireless advocate for the people of Illinois, and his legacy will endure long past his life, particularly with the landmark tobacco settlement. But Jim’s most memorable qualities will forever be his integrity and the way he carried himself and his family through devastating personal tragedy with grace and compassion. He was an example for us all, and may his memory be a blessing."

"Jim Ryan will long be remembered as a selfless, dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Illinois," said Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. 

