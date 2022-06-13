Former Illinois AG Jim Ryan dies

(WSIL) -- Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan died "peacefully at home" after several lengthy illnesses, his family confirmed Sunday. He was 76 years old.
Ryan served as the state's AG from 1995 to 2003 and was the GOP nominee for governor in 2002.
He is survived by his wife, who is also his high school sweetheart, and four children. He also has 11 grandchildren.
"He was a wonderful father and grandfather, who, through example, taught us how to handle life's greatest joys, and most difficult losses, with dignity and grace. For all that he accomplished during his career, he will be most remembered for the way he lived his life. Family, faith, and service to others defines the remarkable life of our father," said Ryan's children when asked about their father.
"Jim Ryan will forever be known for his strength and dedication to service on behalf of the people of Illinois, even as he faced unimaginable personal tragedy. May his courage and selflessness in the face of adversity serve as inspiration to all," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Governor JB Pritzker said, "MK and I offer our deepest condolences to his wife, Marie, and all of his children and loved ones. Jim was a tireless advocate for the people of Illinois, and his legacy will endure long past his life, particularly with the landmark tobacco settlement. But Jim’s most memorable qualities will forever be his integrity and the way he carried himself and his family through devastating personal tragedy with grace and compassion. He was an example for us all, and may his memory be a blessing."
"Jim Ryan will long be remembered as a selfless, dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Illinois," said Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.