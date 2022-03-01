Former Graves County inmate gets surprise from Mayfield community

MAYFIELD (WSIL)---Marco Sanchez spent his last day at the Graves County Restricted Custody center.
Just a few months ago, Sanchez was working at the Mayfield Candle Factory, when the tornado ripped through.
Sanchez was hurt, but risked his own life and safety to help save those trapped under the debris.
"I've had time to evaluate what I went through that night, and everything that I did, I can honestly say it was God. God saved me. I didn't only save a life, I was also saved," said Sanchez.
When Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden heard about Sanchez's bravery, he and the entire community wanted to thank him.
They were able to acquire a car, and it was donated to Sanchez.
"This man deserves to be recognized for what he did. Can't say that everyone would react the way he did under those circumstances. That night, Marco had a lot of decisions to make, a lot of decisions. And every one of those decisions that night were the right ones," said Hayden.
The car wasn't the only surprise Sanchez received.
Sanchez was also reunited with his brother and sister, who he had not seen in 15 years.
"It surprised all of us. This family has been reunited because of this strange set of circumstances," Hayden said.
With his new car, and his family by his side, Sanchez is ready to begin his next chapter, and wants to help better the Mayfield community.
"I'm blessed. It was God. Without Him, I don't think I could have done it," Sanchez said.
The sheriff's department also helped set Sanchez up with temporary housing, and will help him start his job hunt.