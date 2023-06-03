Former fire chief in Williamson County passes away

ZEIGLER, Ill. (WSIL) -- Former Williamson County firefighter Lindell Coriasco has passed away.
Information on Coriasco's passing comes from the City of Zeigler Fire Department Facebook page.
Chief Coriasco began his fire-fighting career with the Herrin Fire Department in the 1950's where he climbed the ranks to become Herrin's Fire Chief. He used his experience to propagate the creation of the Williamson County Fire Protection District (WCFPD).
Following Coriasco's retirement, he served as the WCFPD Fire Chief until the early 1990's. His contributions will live on through his son, Captain Jack Coriasco, and his grandson, Colin Coriasco, who are both currently serving.