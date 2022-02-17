 Skip to main content
Former Chester High School employee charged with sexual assault

jacob cowan

CHESTER (WSIL) -- A former Chester High School employee has been charged with sexual assault of a teen. 

According to the Randolph County State's Attorney, Jacob G. Cowan is charged with criminal sexual assault. Court documents say Cowan engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor. The charge is enhanced because Cowan held a position of trust, authority and supervision over the teen. 

He was arrested on a warrant by the Chester Police Department on Monday, February 14, 2022 and was released on bond the same day.

According to the County Journal, Cowan has resigned from coaching on the football and basketball teams and was placed on suspension from the school. 

Cowan appeared in court Thursday and waived his preliminary hearing with his attorney. He will be back in court in April. 