Forensic Falcons earn big honor at state tournament

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- The Forensic Falcons earned a big honor at a tournament in Northern Illinois.
The Falcons were named team champions at the Moraine Valley Applequist Speech Tournament in Palos Hills. They earned top school honors and several individual awards at the event.
It featured entries in public address, interpretation, and limited preparation.
17 schools competed.
Individual results from the tournament are as follows.
Omari Jackson, Mt. Vernon: 1st in open prose; 2nd in open poetry; 2nd in novice persuasion; 3rd in individual sweepstakes.
Neva Wasson, Harrisburg: 1st in open dramatic interpretation; 3rd in open speech to entertain; 4th in open poetry.
Noah DeVous, Harrisburg: 3rd in open informative; 4th in open impromptu; 7th in open extemporaneous speaking.
Ethan Bordoy, Harrisburg: 1st in novice speech to entertain; 2nd in novice dramatic interpretation.
Connor Fauset, Benton: 1st in novice dramatic interpretation; 2nd in novice prose.
Layton Glover, Equality: 2nd in open informative; 3rd in novice impromptu.
Trey Murphy, Benton: 4th in open program oral interpretation.
Kylie Arnold, Golconda: 4th in open informative.