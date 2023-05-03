Food pantry & Univ. of Illinois working to address food deserts in southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- In the grocery game the big chain is king.
Stores like Walmart and Kroger make huge profits due to the volume of shoppers they get.
Because of that, they're able to sell items at a cheaper price while small stores fizzle out, unable to compete.
"It's certainly not a level playing field in terms of their ability to procure food," said John Shadowens, an economic educator with the University of Illinois extension office in Harrisburg.
Shadowens says food suppliers rely on profits from big stores mainly because they have a lot of customers coming in. Those stores get restocked two to three times a week while smaller stores get restocked once a week.
"The bigger stores get fresh inventory. Oftentimes they're selling on consignment so that they don't any product up front. They pay for it at point of sale," said Shadowens. "That's not the same practice that local food vendors have."
That advantage for the big chains forces smaller stores to charge more.
"They're not going to be able to deal in that volume," said Shadowens.
The extension is now partnering with Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville, Indiana to build a walk-in trailer with groceries to drive to communities without them.
Shadowens says they want to make stops across Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope and Pulaski counties.
"We could load up to 3000 lbs of food be able to serve anywhere from 25 to 30 families at each stop," said Shadowens.
But Shadowens says people can still save their local grocery stores at the cost of paying just a bit more.
"If that helps keep that resource available then maybe they stave off being a food desert for a while," said Shadowens.
The extension and food pantry received $275,000 in state and federal funds for the effort. The trailer is being built and the truck to haul it is in the process of being purchased.
Shadowens hopes to have the trailer up and running by September.