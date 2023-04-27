Food pantries struggling to keep up with demand as supplies dwindle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) – Food pantries are dealing with their own shortages. Many are struggling to keep up with demand.
Officials with the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois say that need is becoming critical.
"We just want to make sure people coming here are treated with compassion," said Cami Horn, social service manager with the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois. "It's food."
Food is a basic need we all must have, but according to officials with the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois, supplying that need is starting to become a struggle.
"We're just a supplement for the month," said Horn.
Horn says their goal is to make sure each person has a minimum of three to four meals -- but she knows that still might not be enough.
"We try to have canned vegetables and either canned fruit raisins or dates or something like that pasta of some sort or rice," said Horn.
The Salvation Army is still able to provide groceries each month even if the amount has decreased over the last several months. With that, Horn says the amount of people coming through the doors each week is going up.
"We're seeing 8-10 new households every single week," said Horn.
That's an increase of 40 new households each month.
"When COVID happened, there was so much extra and so much surplus, and there was food everywhere and people where getting additional SNAP."
But Horn says that's all pretty much gone away. S0 the Salvation Army is looking for help to replenish their shelves.
"The other thing that happened with COVID is we used to get a lot of small food drives or just individuals going out and purchasing a couple extra flats of vegetables or peanut butter, and that has almost completely gone away," said Horn.
In fact, Horn says the shelf that's supposed to hold the excess peanut butter is empty. She says she's not seen it this bad in more than six years.
"That's what people don't realize, the folks that are coming to us are the working poor," said Horn. "They're trying to make it paycheck to paycheck."
If you're looking for a way to help, Horn says one of the best things you can do is to get 12 of one item like peanut butter or canned pasta sauce, as opposed to one of 12 items.
"I always say, when a lot of people do just a little bit, it makes a huge difference," Horn added.