Food pantries receive big donations from House 2 Home Realty ahead of the holidays

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A realty firm in Marion is once again making a difference for local area food pantries.
House 2 Home Realty presented a $14,010 check to seven food pantries on Tuesday.
Organizers raised the money through a pair of fundraisers. The firm raised $6,300 from a golf tournament in September and $6,500 from a music trivia event last month.
The money will be split amongst these food pantries: Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance, Cambria Food Pantry, Carterville United Pantry, Heaven's Kitchen, Herrin House of Hope, Marion Ministerial Alliance and The Promise.
Vicki Seagle, food pantry director at Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance, says once COVID-19 stimulus payments dried up, more people have come to the pantry the last two months.
Seagle says she's grateful for the help the pantry is receiving, especially that it's coming near the holiday season.
"Our families are struggling to try to give their families a good Christmas. And now with this it's going to help us help them even more," Seagle said. "Just remember this: Christmas comes once a year but hunger comes daily."
With this donation, House 2 Home Realty has donated more than $114,000 to local charity groups in the last four years.