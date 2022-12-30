FOID card automatically renews for individuals on file in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Illinoisans with a FOID card on file will automatically be renewed at the beginning of 2023.
On January 1, 2023, Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew a person's Firearm Owner's Identification card (FOID) for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval.
The FOID card will remain active for 10 years from the date of the FTIP approval, so long as the card holder is not subject to revocation or suspension under the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.
When FOID cards are replaced, new cards will not include the issuance or expiration dates to FOID Act updates that took effect January 1, 2022.
“The automatic renewal of a FOID card will expedite the process for many card holders while still ensuring people who are prohibited under the FOID Act do not have legal access to a card,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “Automatic renewal will also allow staff to focus on Clear and Present Danger reports, Firearm Restraining Orders, as well as FOID correlations and enforcement.”
Fingerprints will be checked by ISP against all available state and local criminal history records. FOID card duration, renewal, and expiration information can be found in the FOID Card Act rules here.
Individuals who apply for a FOID card may include a full set of their fingerprints transmitted through a live scan fingerprint vendor licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), which will be kept on file for potential automatic renewals. Individuals who currently have a FOID card but have not submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP may do so by going to a live scan vendor and uploading them to their account here. A list of licensed fingerprint vendors can be found here.