Florists prepare for Valentine's Day during flower shortage

MARION (WSIL)---Valentine's Day is almost here, and some florists say they're having a hard time sourcing flowers.
Local shops say growers weren't sure what to expect this year because of the pandemic.
Now they say there's more demand than supply.
Fox's Flowers and Gifts in Marion has specials to help get around the shortage.
They said if you want to order flowers, you should do it soon.
"It's not too late at all, but the sooner the better for sure because we'll fill up super fast. We have preordered and took care of a lot of that stuff, so we are ready, but be sure to get it in as soon as possible," said general manager Nicole Sheer.
Fox's also has gifts other than flowers for your loved one's this year.