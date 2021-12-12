You are the owner of this article.
Five tornadoes confirmed in Missouri, Illinois

  • Updated
missouri/illinois tornadoes

UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.

With the addition of the Reynolds County tornado, the National Weather Service has now confirmed five total tornadoes hit Missouri and Illinois over the weekend. 

Preliminary rankings include:

  • Pontoon Beach to SW Edwardsville, IL: EF-3
  • Defiance, MO: Ef-3
  • Sorento, IL to NE of Ramsey, IL: EF-1
  • NE Wellsville, MO: EF-0
  • Reynolds County, MO: Ef-2

ORIGINAL STORY

reynolds county missouri tornado

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service is surveying more damage in Missouri. 

The NWS said an EF-2 tornado touched down and left behind damage in Reynolds County. The tornado damage to a home was found about 12 miles south of Lesterville. 

The damage survey is still ongoing. 

Surveys in other parts of Reynolds County, along with Iron and Madison Counties are also underway. 

