Five Illinois State Troopers struck during winter storm

(WSIL) -- As Illinois State Police responded to the winter storm that hits many parts of the state Thursday, five troopers were struck.
Of the five crashes involving trooper's squad cars, four were Move Over Law related. So far this year, there have been 8 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and three Troopers were injured in those crashes.
Around 1:35 p.m. a District 9 Trooper was conducting traffic control on I-55 with it's emergency lights activated, when a semi sideswiped the car. Neither the driver nor Trooper were injured. The drive was cited for Scott's Law violation and driving too fast for conditions.
Then around 3:30 p.m. a Trooper in District 8 was attempting to shut down lanes for a crash, when a series of simultaneous crashes occurred, pushing a pickup truck into the rear of the squad car. No injuries were reported.
An hour later, another District 9 Trooper was traveling east on I-72 when a car traveling west struck the squad car. Again, nobody was injured, but the driver was given multiple citations.
In District 10, a Master Sergeant was conducting traffic control for a tow truck when another semi failed to yield, slid on the road and struck the back of the cruiser. The driver and trooper were uninjured and a citation was given.
And in District 2, a Sergeant was assisting a driver when an SUV failed to yield, slid and struck the back of the squad car. Both the driver and Sergeant sustained minor injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
“Inclement weather presents a greater risk to everyone, especially our Troopers working day and night to assist motorists on the road,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “We need you, the motoring public, to help them out by Slowing Down and Moving Over when approaching first responders on the roadway. We want everyone to make it home safely.”
Drivers are reminded, when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.
A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.