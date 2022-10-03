Five friends prepare to take the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois together

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - The Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois is set to take off October 4th. This time, five friends from the Mt. Vernon area will be onboard. They knew each other during school but formed a bond after Vietnam.
More than 50 years ago, Sergeant Larry Chapman, was stationed in Vietnam working as a company clerk.
"For me, for what I did and all the guys that were there with me, it was basically working in a company, doing whatever job you got assigned until eventually the day came when you got to go home," Chapman explained.
Little did he know that four Mt. Vernon area students were also there. But it wasn't until after years had past, that the five of them, through casual conversation at class reunions or lunches, formed a bond based on their variety of experiences while in Vietnam.
"With respect to the other guys, who have been in the field and have experiences that I didn't have, I don't think they wanted to go by themselves," said Chapman. "I think they wanted to go with somebody they knew... somebody that shared some background. And so we just all came together, turned the paperwork in and here we go."
On Tuesday, the group will fly together on the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois to share the experience together.
"I have a feeling it's going to bring out some emotions we haven't experienced in a while,' said Chapman with a solemn look. "Some will be fun remanences, some won't. For some people, it will be a little bit of closure of that whole experience."
Not having seen combat, Chapman said, he's sure the visit will effect him differently than his friends. He said, he's just glad they can be there for one another.
"I think we've shared things that are totally different," Chapman explained, "and I think we lean on each other at times because of that. So, I think we're all looking forward to it."
Chapman did note, this'll be a much different welcome home than Vietnam Veterans got the first time. If you would like to join the Welcome Home Ceremony for our Veterans Tuesday evening, you're more than welcome. The festivities start at 5 p.m. at Veterans Airport.