FIT program helps detect colorectal cancer

(WSIL) -- Southern 7 Health Department wants to make everyone is getting tested for colorectal cancer. They now have screening kits for residents to use at home. Community Outreach Coordinator, Shawnna Rhine stopped by News 3 This Morning to explain the FIT program.
FIT stands for “Fecal Immunochemical Test”. This program is for anyone 50 years and older, who has not underwent a colonoscopy in the last 10 years. FIT is not meant to take the place of a colonoscopy procedure, but an option for people looking for a comfortable way to screen for colon cancer.
Colon Cancer is a major public health concern, especially in rural areas within the United States. All of the counties within the Southern 7 Region are located in 1 of 3 clusters of high colorectal mortality rates in the U.S.
Rhine says there is no preparation needed. The kit is free and if returned within 10 business days paid postage envelopes are provided.
If you are interested in getting a kit, contact Southern 7 Health Department.