First snowfall of the season this morning, bitter cold air filling in for the rest of the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- After hitting 80 degrees just a few days ago it's a bit of a shock to the system to have woken up this morning to snow. Some of the snowfall is still lingering on elevated surfaces like roofs and grass, but doesn't pose a threat to travel. Temperatures are bitter cold with highs only in the mid 30s, roughly 25 degrees below our 'normal' high.
Temperatures will continue to drop this evening with lows overnight in the low 20s. Clouds will stick around before clearing in the early morning hours.
If you have to be out early Sunday, bundle up! Wind chills are expected to be in the teens for most of us across the region, even with the return of the sunshine. Temperatures will be a bit warmer to end the weekend with highs tomorrow in the low 40s.
The quiet but chilly pattern will continue until Monday night, when the next chance of some wintry weather will return to the area.