First Responders thanked, honored for their efforts during I-57 deadly crash

SIKESTON (WSIL) -- Multiple agencies were honored Thursday for their help in last week's deadly crash on Interstate 57.
Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe led the ceremony that honored dozens of people from different agencies that worked nearly around the clock to get the interstate reopened.
That crash killed 5 people and involved more than 30 vehicles. The crash included more than a dozen semis, which spilled cargo and wreckage across both lanes of traffic.
Thursday Lt. Gov. Kehoe honored everyone involved, for stepping in to help.
"I just wanted to make sure that you understand you are appreciated and what you do makes this state great. What I tell people all the time is never elected officials, including me and any others who are here, God love ya, it's the people of the stat that make the state great. It's the people in this room that really shine the brightest when time in need and you really outshined the brightest of shine, so thank you so much. God bless each and every one of you."
Missouri DOT Southeast District Engineer Mark Croarkin also said, "From the first call we received to the reopening of Interstate 57, we appreciated so many agencies pulling together to assist during this unfortunate event."
Missouri DOT employee Kirby Woods found himself in the middle of that pile-up on his morning commute to work.
"Just by me having the opportunity to be in that situation at that time, I think I'm just one person that would have done just about what anybody would have done and that's helping in any way possible."
Kirby immediately sprung into action and started helping where he could. Officials say he was delivering details to emergency responders and helping relay information to those not on scene.