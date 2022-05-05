First responders remember life of fallen Christopher firefighter

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL)---In 2019, Christopher firefighter Kody Vanfossan died while fighting a structure fire.
Three years later, the Christopher community still comes together to remember his life.
Roughly a dozen first responder vehicles gathered to memorialize Kody on Thursday.
He was 24 years old when he died.
The parade started at Bill Dennison Park and ended at his final resting place.
Kody's father uses the day to let people know what kind of person his son was.
"He was your typical 24-year-old kid. He loved life, loved helping people. He didn't know a stranger. He loved being a fireman," said Brent Vanfossan. "He was following in my footsteps and he just loved helping people. He loved training as much as he loved fighting fires."
Kody was one of seven firefighters in Illinois to die in the line of duty since 2019.
Kody's parents have created a nonprofit dedicated to providing scholarships to graduating seniors going into a First Responder field and to assist volunteer Fire Departments with funds for training and equipment.
You can find more information about the nonprofit here.