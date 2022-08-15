First responders on scene of house explosion in southeast Missouri

WYATT, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- First responders are on scene of a house explosion and fire in Wyatt, Missouri. Wyatt is 10 minutes from Charleston, Missouri.
Responders with the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office on scene told News 3 10 people were inside the home during the incident that took place just after 7 a.m.
All range from 6-months-old to adults and are either severely injured or deceased. First responders are still working to confirm fatalities.
Two victims were flown to hospitals and the rest were taken to hospitals in Cape Girardeau, Memphis, Tennessee and Paducah.
