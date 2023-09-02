First day of the holiday weekend will be warm

WSIL(Carterville)-- Today, we are tracking what should be the first day of our warm up.
Today will start much warmer than it has been for the last few days with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. While the air may initially feel dry, through out the day, we will see the humidity increase as the winds shift out of the south. With these southerly wind, we are tracking temperatures that will be warming into the mid to upper 80s, to near 90 for southern parts of the region this afternoon. This afternoon will also be dry. Tomorrow will be a similar. We are tracking highs that will be slightly warmer, into the upper 80s to near 90.
Tomorrow will also be humid, but dry.
For Labor Day, we are tracking temperatures that will be in the low 90s with humid conditions. We are also tracking an isolated chance of a shower for Monday afternoon, mainly over southeastern Missouri.
Looking ahead towards next week, we are tracking above average temperatures every day with a few rain chances for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.