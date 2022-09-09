First case of Monkeypox in southern Illinois handled by Southern Seven

WSIL - The first case of Monkeypox has been identified in our region. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's website, the case was confirmed in Union County.
The Southern 7 Health Department is handling the case. What does that mean for our area? News 3 spoke with a representative from Southern Seven for more information.
The first confirmed case of Monkeypox in southern Illinois is being handled by the Southern 7 Health Department. Shawnna Rhine is Southern 7's Community Outreach Coordinator. She said, her department is in contact tracing mode.
"We contact the individual and ask them to let us know any close contacts that they've had," Rhine explained. "Then from there, we begin contact tracing of those individuals, to make sure they're getting the information and whatever treatment they might need."
Rhine said, the CDC recommends the person positive for Monkeypox isolate until they no longer have any symptoms or until their skin is intact - typically 2 to 4 weeks or 21 days. But what about the close contacts? What should they do?
"We encourage them to isolate but to also make sure that they get tested," said Rhine. "Your local hospitals are providing the Monkeypox test. So, we encourage you to contact your doctor, get your Monkeypox test and remain in isolation until your test returns. Should your test come back positive, you'll be contacted by the health department in jurisdiction you live."
As for receiving a vaccine...
"Currently, only those who have been in close contact are eligible for the vaccine," Rhine said.
Now that southern Illinois does have a positive case of Monkeypox, is there a greater cause for concern?
"Your chances of contracting Monkeypox is relatively low at this point," explained Rhine. "Again, it is a skin to skin born virus. The person has to have sores, and open sores, and you have to have it and it has to get into your blood stream. Now, there is a small chance that you could contract it through the air, but again, it's very, very small."
Rhines said close contact includes: Being within 6-feet of a positive person for 3 hours or more, skin to skin contact, a sexual partner or contact with clothing, including doing laundry.
She also said, prevention includes practices we should be doing to avoid COVID, such as washing hands frequently and for more than 20 seconds. And she added, like with any virus, if you're not feeling well - stay home.