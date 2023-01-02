Firefighters respond to two fires in Harrisburg on New Year's Day

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- Fire crews responded to two separate vacant house fires in Harrisburg on Sunday.
Firefighters first responded around 12:40 a.m. to a fire call within the city limits. Crews were able to put out the fire on the first floor of a vacant house.
Harrisburg firefighters also responded to another fire later Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m. on the 800 block of West Elm Street.
Fire officials said this home was also vacant. Crews put out the flames before it could spread throughout the rest of the house. One official said this fire is under investigation and the state fire marshal has been contacted.
Both fires caused minimal damage inside the homes. No injuries were reported.