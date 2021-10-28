Firefighters give Halloween safety tips

MURPHSYBORO (WSIL)---Halloween is supposed to be scary, but it's not supposed to be dangerous.
So before you put on your costumes and light your jack o lanterns, fire fighters have some tips to stay safe.
When trick or treating, make sure to check candy and get rid of anything that's been opened.
And make sure to have chaperones so everyone is accounted for.
Be careful with long costumes, as they can accidentally overheat and easily catch fire.
And while bonfires are popular this time of year, watch out for high winds as a bonfire can spread quickly if left unattended.
Firefighters say it's important to stay vigilant during the holidays.
"There's a lot of different things with costumes and vision is sometimes tough to see out of the costumes. And it's just different than normal everyday things. And it's cool weather, people want to have bonfires and things of that nature, so we just want everybody to think about that and be safe," said Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve McBride.
It is also a good idea to carry flashlights, so cars can see you walking at night.