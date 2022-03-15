 Skip to main content
Firefighters from across southern Illinois use new equipment in rope training

MARION (WSIL)---Firefighters from across southern Illinois got to test out some new equipment Tuesday. 

A technical rescue team used it to lift a practice dummy up a 45-foot structure.

Firefighters said this training is essential. 

"We have to be sharp on our skills. We don't have time to sit around and think about things when a rescue is imminent. We've got to be sharp on our skills and the only way to do that is repetition. We take pride in everything we do, and we try and stay sharp for anybody who may need us," said West Frankfort Acting Chief, Derek Sailliez. 

Sailliez said firefighters do this type of training every other month for at least 4 hours.

