Fire in Paducah damages strip mall

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A handful of businesses saw signifcant fire damage Saturday morning in Paducah, Kentucky.
The Concord Fire Department responded to a call around 8:38 a.m. to a building housing a small strip mall on North Friendship Road and Holt Road. Firefighters arrived to fire and heavy smoke coming from the building.
Three businesses suffered significant damage and five saw smoke damage according to fire chief Bob McGowan. There are eight businesses total at the strip mall.
McGowan says crews put out most of the fire by 11:30 a.m. and remained on scene for the next few hours put out hot spots and digging through the damage.
The buildings were unoccupied at the time. Neighbors called the fire department and reported a lightning strike shortly before the fire. It's unconfirmed if lightning was the cause. The state fire marshal is investigating.
Hendren Fire Department, Lone Oak Fire Department, McCracken County Emergency Management Agency, McCracken County Rescue Squad, McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Mercy Regional EMS, Paducah Fire Department, Reidland Fire Department and West McCracken County Fire Department all assisted.