...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a Fulton Kentucky
to Marion Illinois line.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Fire in Paducah damages strip mall

Paducah Strip Mall Fire (Aug. 5, 2023)

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A handful of businesses saw signifcant fire damage Saturday morning in Paducah, Kentucky.

The Concord Fire Department responded to a call around 8:38 a.m. to a building housing a small strip mall on North Friendship Road and Holt Road. Firefighters arrived to fire and heavy smoke coming from the building.

Three businesses suffered significant damage and five saw smoke damage according to fire chief Bob McGowan. There are eight businesses total at the strip mall.

McGowan says crews put out most of the fire by 11:30 a.m. and remained on scene for the next few hours put out hot spots and digging through the damage.

The buildings were unoccupied at the time. Neighbors called the fire department and reported a lightning strike shortly before the fire. It's unconfirmed if lightning was the cause. The state fire marshal is investigating.

Hendren Fire Department, Lone Oak Fire Department, McCracken County Emergency Management Agency, McCracken County Rescue Squad, McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Mercy Regional EMS, Paducah Fire Department, Reidland Fire Department and West McCracken County Fire Department all assisted.

