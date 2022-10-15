Fire fighters overloaded with high call volume as drought continues

BLODGETT, MO - Area fire fighters have been overloaded with call volumes over the last few months thanks to the ongoing drought in the region.
Departments like Scott County Rural Fire Protection District have been feeling the brunt of the jump in fires. Fire chief Jeremy Perrien couldn't get through a five-minute interview with WSIL on Friday without getting another call over the radio.
“In the last six days we have done what we typically do in three quarters of a month," Perrien said.
The area was in a Red Flag Warning on Thursday and Friday thanks to the dry conditions, high winds and abnormally low humidity for southeast Missouri. Plus, an ongoing burn ban has been in effect for a few weeks as the area continues to stay dry.
“I think all fire fighters in the area are tired," Perrien said. "Not all are full time, we have a lot of volunteers. Those volunteers are maintaining their full-time job during the day and then getting off and coming straight to fight fires, then getting things cleaned up and ready for the next day. It takes a toll on anybody.”
Farmers are exempt from burn bans and are still allowed to do field burns. However, field burns are often very controlled with the equipment and personnel needed to take care of them right on hand.
A lot of the fires Scott County Rural is seeing is people burning trash, either in barrels, holes or pits. Those fires are catching dry grass and trees and creating a problem really quickly.
“There are farmers burning fields, but the farmers take a lot of precautions," Perrien said. "Typically, when people burn trash they light it and leave it. It takes a matter of seconds for that to turn terrible.”
It's certainly not an issue that is unique to Scott County Rural. All fire departments are being hit hard by drought conditions. While there's frustration rampant, there is also a lot of pride in the work the fire fighters are putting in across the area.
“Any time there’s been a large incident, we’ve had several large incidents in the last week, any time there’s been a large incident, every volunteer, every department in the county and other counties have pulled together to not only fight that fire, but to come help cover areas that are now unprotected," Perrien said. "Just seeing everyone pull together is always very heart warming.”
The Red Flag Warning expired Friday night, but the area remains in a burn ban. Fire departments ask that people do not burn and keep an eye on the conditions.