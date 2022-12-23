Fire erupts in White Rabbit Antique Mall during dangerous cold weather

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Crews battle a massive fire that broke out overnight during dangerously cold weather.
The flames tore through the White Rabbit Antique Mall at 7:00 on December 22nd destroying the building in the process.
Pinckneyville fire chief Jim Gielow says the -30-degree wind chills brought many challenges aside from fighting the fire. Crews had to worry about their water supply and the risk of their water freezing.
Crews were concerned that the fire would spread to nearby businesses, but they were able to keep it contained.