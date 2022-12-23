 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
-10 to -20.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Fire erupts in White Rabbit Antique Mall during dangerous cold weather

  • Updated
  • 0

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Crews battle a massive fire that broke out overnight during dangerously cold weather.

The flames tore through the White Rabbit Antique Mall at 7:00 on December 22nd destroying the building in the process.

Pinckneyville fire chief Jim Gielow says the -30-degree wind chills brought many challenges aside from fighting the fire. Crews had to worry about their water supply and the risk of their water freezing.

Crews were concerned that the fire would spread to nearby businesses, but they were able to keep it contained.

