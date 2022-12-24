 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Winter Weather Advisory extends along
and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Princeton,
Kentucky, to Greenville, Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Fire destroys Randolph County Road District facility

  • Updated
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A three-alarm fire in Randolph County leaves a road district short on much-needed equipment as more winter weather is in the forecast.

Sparta Fire department responded to Randolph County Road District #1 facility on Schuline Road just after 9 Saturday morning.

Fire was raging inside the building when crews arrived, later engulfing the entire structure.

The fire destroyed road-treating trucks and snow plows.

Multiple area agencies were called to assist. Sparta fire chief Timothy Rucks says the rural setting and freezing temperatures added extra challenges in bringing the fire under control.

"Weather hampered us with the cold, we started having frozen pumps and frozen lines," says Rucks. "The assistance that we had, I mean, above and beyond, with the cold temperatures that we got."

No injuries were reported, the state fire marshal is investigating.

