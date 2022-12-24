 Skip to main content
...Subzero Wind Chills Tonight...
...Accumulating Light Snow Expected Monday...

Clear skies and a fresh snow pack will allow temperatures to fall
into the single digits again overnight. Combined with light winds,
wind chill values of zero to 10 below zero are forecast. If
planning to be outdoors, wear extra layers of clothing as well as
a hat and gloves.

A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations Monday
morning through Monday evening. Most locations stand to receive
roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the higher amounts currently
forecast across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This snow may cause travel issues to develop
during the morning and evening commutes Monday.

Stay tuned for updates to the forecast tonight through Christmas
Day.

Fire destroys Randolf County Road District facility

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A three-alarm fire in Randolph County leaves a road district short on much-needed equipment as more winter weather is in the forecast.

Sparta Fire department responded to Randolph County Road District #1 facility on Schuline Road just after 9 Saturday morning.

Fire was raging inside the building when crews arrived, later engulfing the entire structure.

The fire destroyed road-treating trucks and snow plows.

Multiple area agencies were called to assist. Sparta fire chief Timothy Rucks says the rural setting and freezing temperatures added extra challenges in bringing the fire under control.

"Weather hampered us with the cold, we started having frozen pumps and frozen lines," says Rucks. "The assistance that we had, I mean, above and beyond, with the cold temperatures that we got."

No injuries were reported, the state fire marshal is investigating.

