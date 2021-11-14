Fire destroys home in Tamms

TAMMS, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Two people are without a home after a fire destroys their house and belongings.
Tamms Fire and Rescue responded to a fire Saturday evening on Diswood road after reports of flames coming out of the roof.
When firefighters arrived, the roof had collapsed. Meanwhile, the home's first and second floors we're heavily involved in flames.
Officials say the owners were at home when the blaze first started and tried unsuccessfully to put out the flames by themselves.
No one was injured, and the home is considered a complete loss.
The call did require the help of several departments including Horseshoe Lake, McClure, Pulaski, and Mounds.