Fire destroys Gallatin County church

JUNCTION (WSIL) -- A congregation is cleaning up and coming together in Gallatin County after a fire destroyed their church.
Firefighters were called to the scene at Junction General Baptist Church Wednesday night. They say the fire was already fully involved when they arrived.
The church was first established in 1889. It's home to around 30 members, who say they're going to find a way through the tragedy together.
"We are a family. A church family and we refer to ourselves of that often. It's been wonderful. We've held each other. We've cried. We've been devastated. Everything I think emotions could be, but the main thing is we trust God because we know he gives us strength and wisdom and he gives us a future," said Sunday School Teacher Phyllis Bradley.
Church members are meeting Thursday night to go over their options.
Officials said that there was no sign of suspicious activity, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.