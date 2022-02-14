Fire destroys church in Brookport

UPDATE: 5:05 p.m.
Reverend Ronnie Woods tells News 3 there is a meeting planned Tuesday to determine what's next for the 80-year-old church and the congregation.
Rev. Woods says there is no indication of what happened and no threats have been made toward the church.
He said, "This is a tragedy. Most of the people that go to this church walk to this church, so this is a neighborhood church. They're just good-hearted folk...I think this church will stick together. They've been together to such a long period of time. I think they'll stick together we'll just see where God leads us."
ORIGINAL STORY
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- Fire destroyed a church in Brookport Monday.
The Brookport Fire Department, along with Massac County Fire Department, responded to 803 Crockett Street for a fire at Bethel A.M.E Church around 11:30 a.m. When crews arrived the church was fully engulfed.
No other details about the church fire were provided. The building appears to be a total loss.
Early Monday morning, crews responded to a fire at a storage building in Brookport around 4:40 a.m. No one was injured and the fire is under investigation.
