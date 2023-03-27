Fire department could fold after seven firefighters resign over personnel matter

GALATIA, Ill. (WSIL) -- Galatia is a town of about 800 people and in a few weeks they may have to rely on neighboring towns to put out a fire.
Seven firefighters resigned earlier this month after one of its members was reinstated by Mayor Steve Sloan according to former firefighter Tim Artis.
Artis, the chief, assistant chief and five others resigned after an audit by the Illinois State Fire Marshal two weeks ago.
"The fire marshal had told us to get rid of him so that's what we did. Well the mayor and the board member decided to reinstate this individual so seven people walked off the fire department that night," Artis said.
Sloan could not be reached for comment. Six members on the town's board of commissioners had no comment or couldn't be reached.
Illinois law doesn't allow fire departments to hire a candidate convicted of a felony. It's unclear who the firefighter is and why they didn't pass their background check. Artis says firefighters wanted nothing to do with it.
"If anything does happen... everybody that's on the fire department can get in trouble," Artis said.
One resident, who didn't share her name, felt the situation was not being 'handled professionally at all'. She showed up at a planned meeting Saturday to discuss the issue but was canceled. She did speak to a firefighter who showed up.
"I heard that their fire rescue packs were expired and he stated to me that he was not at liberty to answer any questions," she said.
Artis says the Occupational Safety and Health Administation (OSHA) determined that some of the department's equipment, including self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) systems were not up to code.
Artis says not having that equipment means the five firefighters left in Galatia can't go into a burning building. They'll have to wait for neighboring departments with certified equipment to show up.
Even if someone is inside screaming for help.
"They can't make entry right now. They have no SCBA packs that are NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) certified. They're all out of compliance," Artis said.
The issue is expected to be discussed at the town's board meeting Monday, April 10 at 6pm. Artis hopes the fire department releases the reinstated member and that the community can help get the department back in order.
"It's sad. I mean you're leaving the residents of Galatia even on the outskirts of Galatia without fire protection right now," Artis said.
"It shouldn't have came to this."